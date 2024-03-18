Teen detained for sexually assaulting, killing 3-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Mar 18 (PTI) A teenaged boy was detained for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 3-year-old girl, while his uncle was arrested for concealing evidence, police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sirgitti on Sunday evening, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said.

"The child was playing near her house while her father was out on work. After she went missing, her mother mounted a search and was told by a neighbour that the child and the 14-year-old accused were seen going towards the toilet in his house," he said.

The girl was found profusely bleeding after her mother knocked on the toilet door repeatedly and forced the accused to open it, he said.

"The child was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. We detained the boy and lodged a case of murder. The post mortem conducted on Monday revealed injuries to her private parts and nail and bite marks on her body," the SP said.

Based on the post mortem report, charges of sexual assault and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added, the official said.

The boy's uncle was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 201 (causing disappearance of the evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), the SP informed. PTI COR TKP BNM