Teen detained for stabbing man in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A teenager was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area during a fight, an officer said on Saturday.

Rakesh, the victim, suffered a stab wound in the left side of his abdomen on Wednesday, allegedly in a fight with a local boy.

"Rakesh was initially taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment. An FIR was registered at Mayur Vihar police station under relevant sections of the BNS and an intensive investigation was launched," the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an old grudge led to the attack. "A heated argument escalated, and the juvenile stabbed Rakesh before fleeing," the officer said.

The boy was eventually apprehended in 31 Block in Trilokpuri early Thursday morning, with the knife he used still on him.

Police said the accused is a class 8 dropout with no history of crime. PTI SSJ VN VN