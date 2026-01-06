Teen detained in Pakistan for sharing information with Pakistani handlers

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy from Pathankot has been detained for allegedly sharing sensitive information with handlers in Pakistan, police said on Tuesday. The teen belongs to Bari Brahmana area in Jammu and Kashmir close to Pathankot.

Police received intelligence inputs that the boy was in contact with and providing information concerning the country's security to Pakistan military officers, ISI and frontal organisations running terror modules in that country, said Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon.

Punjab Police detained him on Monday and his questioning is underway, the SSP told reporters in Pathankot.

His mobile phone contains contact numbers of anti-national elements and terrorists based in Pakistan with the intent to spread unrest in India, officials said.

Sensitive information, photos, videos, and espionage-related material concerning Indian Army locations were stored in his phone and he was reportedly roaming in Punjab's Madhopur area after coming from Jammu and Kashmir.

Accordingly, a case under various sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered.

The SSP said the boy visited many social media platforms and fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies. He had been in touch with them for the past one year.

Pakistani agents created a clone of the boy's mobile phone, Dhillon said, adding that the tech savvy juvenile had videographed important locations and taken information.

The SSP said there was a possibility that Pakistani agencies and handlers took the information live while the teen was recording videos of strategic places as his phone had been compromised.

He is also alleged to have been in touch with gangsters running a terror module, Dhillon said.

"Had we not apprehended him, in future he could have carried out any kind of activity," he said. PTI SUN SKL MIN MIN