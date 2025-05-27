Teen died after being hit by speeding vehicle in Noida

Noida (UP), May 27 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Noida Sector 39 area of ​​Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Patri Bazaar in the City Center area on Sunday night. Ravi Kishan had come to visit the market, when a speeding vehicle mowed him down, they said.

Inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh said he was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway. PTI COR NB NB