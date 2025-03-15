Teen dies after accidental fall from residential building in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Mar 15 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died after accidentally falling from the fifth floor of his residential building here early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred between 5.30 am and 6.50 am at Math Residency, located opposite Mount Carmel Central School in the city. According to police, the boy, who lived with his family, sustained severe injuries in the fall. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered, citing Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigations are on. PTI CORR JR ROH