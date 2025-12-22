Teen dies in car stunt accident in Kerala, driver held

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday after a 14-year-old boy was killed when a car overturned during a stunt-driving incident at Chamakala Rajiv Road beach in Chentrappinni here, police said.

The arrested accused was identified as Shajeer alias Saddam (36), a native of Kurikkuzhi in Kaipamangalam.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 pm on Sunday when the accused allegedly performed dangerous drifting manoeuvres with an open-top Gypsy vehicle at the beach, without following any safety norms.

The accused picked up three minors — Mohammed Sinan (14), Mohammed Shafeer (14) and Ameer (12) — who were playing at the beach, and made them sit at the rear of the vehicle before driving recklessly.

While performing the drifting stunt, the vehicle went out of control and overturned, trapping Sinan underneath.

He suffered severe head injuries and succumbed to the impact, police said.

Based on a complaint, Kaipamangalam police registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After completing the preliminary probe, police arrested Shajeer on Monday.

He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

The accused is involved in 11 criminal cases.