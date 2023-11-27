Teen dies of electrocution in Thane

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy died of electrocution at the venue of a pre-wedding ceremony in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Vitawa in the Kalwa area around 11.20 pm on Sunday, the official said.

The victim, Mandar Chorge, suffered an electric shock when he came in contact with an iron pipe which had an electric current passing through it at a pandal put up for a pre-wedding ceremony, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He was rushed to the civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said A case of accidental death has been registered, and the body of the deceased has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official from Kalwa police station said. PTI COR ARU