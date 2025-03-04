Teen dies of electrocution in Thane district

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, Rahul Gavanda, was employed with a catering service, and he collapsed at work in Kalyan town on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an official said.

He said the teen was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The thumbs and palms of the deceased had turned black, indicating that he had suffered an electric shock, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered. PTI COR ARU