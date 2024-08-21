Teen dies of electrocution while playing on rooftop in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died of electrocution when she came in contact with a live wire while playing on the roof of her house in the Ramgali area here, police on Wednesday said.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening when she was playing with Gopal, a labourer, who too sustained burn injuries, police said.

Her body was handed over to her parents after autopsy, they said.

The incident has created a scare among the locals, especially those living on top floors.

Police have registered an FIR of rash and negligent act endangering life and abetment under sections 106, 125 and 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Bhagat Singh said.

"A meeting was held with officials of the electricity department to discuss steps to prevent any accident due to high-voltage electricity wires passing low or above the houses in several areas," the SP said.

The officer said the buildings vulnerable to such incidents should be identified and corrective measures be taken.