Teen drowns during Ganpati immersion in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Aug 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a lake during Ganpati immersion at Saravali in the district on Friday evening, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8:00 pm.

"While immersing the idol, Rajabhau Rajkumar Paswan slipped into the water and drowned. His body was recovered around 9:45 pm after an intensive search operation," said Vivekanand Kadam, Chief of the district Disaster Management Cell.

The district administration has urged all citizens to observe extreme caution during immersion rituals, especially at lakes, rivers and beaches. PTI COR KRK