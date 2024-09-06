Teen drowns in water-filled stone quarry in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur, Sep 6 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled stone quarry near Bijauli village of Dholpur district in Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, Deva, along with his cousin, had gone to the quarry to take a bath when he slipped in the deep water.

Villagers pulled him out and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said.

The victim's body has been preserved in the mortuary and further investigations are underway, they added. PTI COR AG BM BHJ BHJ