Teen drowns, two rescued from river during Durga immersion in MP

Datia (MP) Oct 13 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy drowned, and two others were rescued during immersion of an idol of Goddess Durga in the Sindh river in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said on Sunday.

Three persons ventured into the river to immerse the idol near Pachaira village of Tharet police station area, about 50 km from district headquarters, on Saturday night and were swept away by strong currents, investigating officer (IO) Narayan Singh told PTI.

People around dived in and managed to save two men, but the teen got swept away, and his body was fished out on Sunday, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Baghel, he added. PTI COR LAL ARU