Teen drugged, raped at birthday party in Palghar; boyfriend booked

Palghar, Feb 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and raped by her boyfriend at a birthday party in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the Virar police on Friday registered a case against the accused under sections 123 (causing hurt using poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) and 65(1) (rape of woman under 16 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused took her to the birthday party of a common friend on the evening of January 2 and offered her cake and drinks laced with sedatives, he said. The official said the teen fell unconscious and was allegedly raped by the accused in the bedroom of their friend's house. The girl recently found out that she was pregnant due to the assault and lodged a complaint.

No arrest has been made, and a probe is underway, he added. PTI COR ARU