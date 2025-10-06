Teen engaged in road construction work injured after being hit by SUV

Pune, Oct 6 (PTI) A 19-year-old labourer sustained injuries after being hit by an SUV in Pune's Hadapsar area, a police official said on Monday.

The Fursungi police station official identified the SUV driver as Aniket Jadhav (27), who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred near Bhekrai Nagar when victim Prem Kumar Muni was engaged in road construction work.

"Muni was injured and has been hospitalised. Jadhav was detained and sent for a medical examination, which confirmed he was drunk while driving," the official said.

An offence was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said, adding Jadhav has been issued a notice and asked to appear for investigation whenever required.