Teen falls off two-wheeler, gets crushed by truck in Mumbai; driver held

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl riding pillion on a scooter died after a speeding truck ran over her in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Police have apprehended the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, an official said.

He said the accident occurred on VP Road on Monday afternoon when the scooter attempted to overtake the heavy vehicle.

Siya Uttam Mehta, who was riding pillion, fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed under the rear wheels of the truck, the official said.

He said the victim's friend riding the scooter didn't possess a driving licence.

The official said she applied brakes, causing the two-wheeler to skid, and both girls fell.

The victim was declared dead by doctors at the state-run J J Hospital, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the truck driver. PTI DC ARU