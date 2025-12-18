Teen fatally stabbed during scuffle in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

New Delhi: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death during a scuffle in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar following an altercation on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A PCR call was received from Kusumpur Pahadi at 1.23 pm, in which the caller alerted police about a violent altercation in the locality.

On reaching the spot, police were told that a quarrel broke out among three youths during which one of them, identified as Abhay (18), was allegedly stabbed on the chest by the other two, who fled the scene after the attack.

Abhay was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Police have examined the crime scene and recorded the statements of the local residents to reconstruct the sequence of events.

CCTV camera footage from the surrounding area are being scanned to trace the movements of the suspects, police said.