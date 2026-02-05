Teen fatally stabbed following altercation over derogatory remarks in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy died during treatment after he was stabbed during an altercation with a group of teenagers who allegedly hurled derogatory remarks at him, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on February 3 near a graveyard in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, where the minor had gone with his brothers to offer prayers during Shab-e-Barat.

Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with this matter.

"My son was attacked on February 3. He was under treatment at a hospital and died on Thursday at around 12.45 pm during treatment," his father told PTI over a call.

He alleged that his son was verbally harassed by some locals who allegedly used derogatory remarks such as "refugee", and when his son objected, the accused allegedly attacked him and his brothers, during which the minor was stabbed in the stomach.

The injured boy was immediately rushed by his brothers to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, from where he was referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for treatment.

According to the complaint lodged by the boy's father, residing in Sri Ram Colony and a native of Myanmar (Burma), his son and his companions were targeted by a group of boys known to them.

Based on the statement of the victim's father and the medical-legal case report, police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder and common intention. After the boy died, a section of murder has also been added.

The accused have been identified as Aman (18), Ehsaan (19), Aqib (19) and Faraz (18), all residents of the same locality, police in the statement said.