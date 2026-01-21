Teen found dead at home in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old girl was found hanging at her home under suspicious circumstances at a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Banpurwa village of the Ram Sanehi Ghat area.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the incident may be linked to a love affair. The body for post-mortem examination, they said.

According to police, the teenage girl was found hanging by her family on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, the girl's father was sleeping outside the house while her mother was on the rooftop. When the family woke up, they found the girl hanging.

The police said the girl had allegedly eloped with a youth from the same village about 15 days ago. Following a complaint by her mother, the police had registered a case and launched a search, after which the girl returned home a few days later.

Villagers claimed the girl wanted to marry the youth, but her family opposed the relationship because they belonged to the same village.

Inspector-in-charge Jagdish Shukla said the family has not yet provided a clear reason for the death. He added that questioning revealed the girl had earlier gone away with a youth from the village.