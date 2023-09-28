Teen found dead in UP village

Aligarh (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A teenager was found dead with bullet injuries in a field near his house in Pisawa locality here, police said on Thursday Ritik (18) went missing on September 25 and his body was found on Wednesday evening.

According to the victim's family, Ritik was in his house when two people living in his neighbourhood asked him to come out. He went out for a walk with them but did not return.

Police later nabbed the accused and on their tip off, the body was recovered.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, P Bansal said the accused had enmity with the victim.PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV