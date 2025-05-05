Teen found hanging inside neighbour's house in Noida, family alleges murder

Noida (UP), May 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a neighbour's house here, with his family alleging that he was murdered by some local youths with whom he had an altercation two days ago, police said on Monday.

In-charge of Sector-113 police station, Krishna Gopal Sharma said that, Raghav, was found hanging inside the house in Vishnu Nagar Colony in Sorkha Pushta area on Sunday.

The officer said that Raghav's family has alleged that he was murdered after he had an alteraction with some youths two days prior to the incident.

However, post-mortem report has not confirmed any signs of murder, Sharma said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR RHL OZ OZ OZ