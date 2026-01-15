Teen found murdered on railway track in UP's Saharanpur; five booked

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was allegedly murdered and his body, stuffed in a sack, was found dumped on a railway track in Deoband area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a loco pilot spotted the sack on the tracks and alerted railway officials and the police.

SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said the Deoband police received information regarding the body on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Mayank, a resident of Mohammadpur Alipura village. He was a Class 9 student at a local inter college.

The victim's family alleged that he was called out of his house around 1.30 am. They claimed he was assaulted and stabbed to death before his body was abandoned on the tracks.

The teen's father has lodged a complaint naming five people, including a local couple and their two children.

SP Jain said Mayank was acquainted with a girl from Meghrajpur village. The family alleged that the girl's relatives lured the boy out of his home and killed him.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the five people and CCTV footage from the area is being examined, the officer said.

Two persons have been taken into custody for questioning. We are probing the matter from all angles, he added.