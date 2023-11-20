Teen girl abducted by two motorcycle-borne men in Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl was abducted allegedly by two motorcycle-borne men on Monday from a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, a police official said.

The incident took place during the day in Jhansi Road area and CCTV footage of the abduction has surfaced on social media.

"Following the abduction of the girl, a case has been registered on the complaint of her kin and efforts are on to trace her," Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

As per family members, a youth from the girl's village used to harass her and a case in this regard was already registered, the SP informed.

She had come with her father and other family members to Gwalior from Bhind to attend a function at a relative's house, the SP added.

"The incident occurred when the girl went to the washroom of a petrol pump while her kin were talking to each other. Two motorcycle-borne forcefully took her away," he said.