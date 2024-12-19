Teen girl abducted from Latur traced to Pune, rescued

Latur, Dec 19 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl kidnapped from Maharashtra's Latur district was traced to Pune and rescued, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl was kidnapped on October 22 after which a case was registered at Chakur police station against an unidentified person, the official said.

"She was rescued from Pune on Tuesday. The action is part of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit's 'Operation Muskaan' being conducted across Maharashtra since December 1 to trace missing minors," Inspector Babita Wakadkar told PTI.

Another official said the girl had "married" the accused and both have been brought to Latur for further legal proceedings. PTI COR BNM