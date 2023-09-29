Teen girl, boy die after jumping in front of moving train in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A teenage girl and a boy committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train here on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

Bodies of Akash Kumar (16) and Ayushi (12) were recovered near railway tracks in the Civil Lines police station area in the morning, Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

According to the police, the duo, residents of Nagla Jage village, jumped in front of the train together at around 9 am.

No suicide note has been from the spot. “The exact reason behind the incident is being ascertained. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide," the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR CDN NB NB