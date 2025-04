Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Varap in Thane district's Kalyan area, a police official said on Thursday.

She jumped off the eighth floor of an under-construction build at 11:30pm on April 14, the Bazarpeth police station official said.

"She was found in a pool of blood and rushed to a nearby hospital where she died a couple of hours later. A probe is on to find out why she took this extreme step," he added. PTI COR BNM