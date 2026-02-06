Teen girl dies after consuming poison in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A Class 9 student died allegedly after consuming a poisonous substance at her residence here, officials said on Friday.

Circle Officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said the incident took place in Devipura village.

He said that the girl, around 15-years-old, died after consuming poison.

According to police, the girl's family has accused a youth from the same community and village in connection with her death.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the matter is related to a love affair," the officer said. The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS SMV SMV HIG HIG