Teen girl drowns, youth rescued after both jump into canal in Punjab village

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jul 2 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl drowned while a 22-year-old youth was rescued after both jumped into a canal in a village here on Tuesday, in a suspected suicide attempt, police said.

Dasuya Station House Officer (SHO) Harprem Singh said preliminary investigation suggested the duo were in a relationship.

The incident took place around noon in Uchi Bassi village, about 48 kilometres from Hoshiarpur, the police said.

Both jumped into the Mukerian Hydel Canal in Uchi Bassi. Some passersby who noticed them drowning managed to save the man but failed to rescue the girl, they said.

The body of the girl, a Class 10 student, has been sent to Civil Hospital, Dasuya, for postmortem, they added.

The SHO said the police are trying to find out what circumstances compelled both of them to take the extreme step, adding that further probe is on.