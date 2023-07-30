Teen girl found dead at home in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Bhimpura police station area of the district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim’s body was found in a room of her house on Saturday afternoon.

Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the body has been sent for post-mortem. No written complaint was received from the relatives in this matter.

There were injury marks on the teenager’s neck, he said.

The police have also come across a video, in which the girl is seen talking to her alleged boyfriend in a field. The young man seen in the video is the victim's cousin who lives nearby, the CO said.

The officer said that the police are waiting for the post-mortem report and will take necessary legal action after receiving it. PTI COR CDN NB