Teen girl found dead at home in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Bhimpura police station area of the district, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the victim’s body was found in a room of her house on Saturday afternoon.
Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the body has been sent for post-mortem. No written complaint was received from the relatives in this matter.
There were injury marks on the teenager’s neck, he said.
The police have also come across a video, in which the girl is seen talking to her alleged boyfriend in a field. The young man seen in the video is the victim's cousin who lives nearby, the CO said.
The officer said that the police are waiting for the post-mortem report and will take necessary legal action after receiving it.