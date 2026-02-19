Teen girl gangraped in UP: Case filed against five accused, probe on

Ballia (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men from her own village here, officials said on Thursday.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the father of the survivor on Wednesday, they said.

According to the complaint, the girl had gone out of home to defecate on the evening of February 15 when accused Roshan, Rohit, Lallu, Raju, and an unidentified youth from her own village took her to a secluded spot and, after threatening her, raped her.

The local police station in-charge Hitesh Kumar said that a case was filed against all the accused on Wednesday evening under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He stated that the accused are between 20 and 25 years of age and residents of the girl's village.

Officials said that upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh and other police officers, along with a forensic team, inspected the scene.

The Superintendent of Police told reporters that the police were trying to arrest the accused and that strict action would be taken against all.