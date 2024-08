Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl who went for a birthday celebration on August 12 has gone missing, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

The girl, a resident of Dombivali, went to her friend's house for the birthday function and is untraceable since, the Vishnunagar police station official said.

"A kidnapping case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions on Tuesday on the complaint of the child's parents. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM