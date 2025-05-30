Teen girl injured in 'accidental firing' at Palghar lodge; male friend detained, weapon seized

Palghar, May 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl sustained a bullet wound at a lodge in Kelva in Palghar district on Friday afternoon and a senior police official claimed the injury was possibly due to an accidental firing while a firearm was being handled.

The incident occurred around 1:30 PM after the girl had checked into the resort with an 18-year-old male friend, who has been detained, Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh told reporters.

"The girl was found seriously injured from a bullet fired from a revolver. The girl was taken to Mahim primary health centre and then to a hospital in Boisar. The 18-year-old male in the room with her was taken into custody and the firearm was seized," the SP said.

"As per our preliminary probe, the firearm, a katta (country-made weapon), is illegal and was in the possession of the boy. We believe the firearm accidentally went off while it was being handled by them. The boy is being questioned for the chain of events and antecedents of the revolver," he said.

We will also inquire with the owner of the lodge and others at the site as part of the probe, the SP added.

Earlier in the day, Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police VS Narale told PTI the girl was injured after a bullet struck her spine when the weapon was being handled. PTI COR SKL BNM