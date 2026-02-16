Teen girl jumps to death from Thane highrise; note says 'don't be a burden on the family, be happy'

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a highrise in Thane West on Monday, a police official said.

The Class XI student jumped to death from the balcony of her 14th floor house in Shubhasanket Cooperative Housing Society in Mogharpada area at around 4pm, he said.

A note found from the spot had the message "don't be a burden on the family, be happy", the official added.

"She was rushed to a private medical facility in Ovale area, where doctors declared her dead before admission. A case of accidental death has been registered. The body has been sent for postmortem," the official said.

The statements of her family and neighbours are being recorded, he said, adding that no foul play is suspected at present. PTI COR BNM