Teen girl killed after being hit by truck in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding truck in Kajitola village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, Komal, a Class 12 student, was on her way to school when the accident occurred near a police outpost. The impact was so severe that she died on the spot.

The incident triggered anger among locals, who blocked the Baberu-Fatehpur road, halting traffic for several hours. Police and administrative officials rushed to the site and persuaded the protesters to clear the blockade after prolonged talks.

The student's body has been sent for post-mortem and the truck has been seized. The driver has also been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI COR CDN NB NB