Teen girl kills father over drunkenness, fights with mother in Chhattisgarh

Jashpur, Apr 25 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked and killed her father with an axe over his frequent drunkenness and quarrels with her mother in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Friday.

The police have detained the minor girl in connection with the incident that occurred in a village under the Bagbahar police station limits on April 21, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said.

He said the police received information that a 50-year-old man was murdered at his house, and his body was on a cot on April 22.

The official said a case was registered, and the teenager's role in the crime surfaced during the probe.

The girl informed the police that her father consumed alcohol and fought with her and her mother frequently, and they were upset about it.

The official said on the night of April 21, the mother was away when the father came home drunk and picked a fight with the girl, who attacked him with an axe in a fit of rage, killing him on the spot.

He said the girl informed her neighbours the next morning that someone had murdered her father.

Singh said the girl has been sent to a juvenile home, and further probe is underway.