Teen girl missing from MP since early Sep rescued from Jaisalmer close to Pak border

Guna, Nov 15 (PTI) In a major breakthrough under 'Operation Muskaan', a 17-year-old girl who went missing two months ago was rescued by Raghogarh police of Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, which is a 1000 kilometres away and close to the border with Pakistan, an official said on Saturday.

The probe into the case began after a woman lodged a complaint at Madhusudangarh police station on September 9 stating that her daughter had been missing since the night of September 7-8, Superintendent of Police Ankit Soni told reporters.

"As part of Operation Muskaan, the Raghogarh area police activated informers and used technical analysis to trace the girl. After sustained efforts, police found out the minor had been seen near the Pakistan border in Jaisalmer. The team immediately left for Rajasthan and rescued her," he said.

The girl was brought back to Raghogarh and was handed over to her family this evening after legal formalities were completed, area police station house officer Anand Rai told PTI.

She was reunited with her kin in the presence of Child Welfare Committee chairperson Neeru Sharma, he added.

Operation Muskaan (smile) is initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to rescue and rehabilitate missing children. PTI COR LAL BNM