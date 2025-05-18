Teen girl, partner apprehended for her mother's murder

Lucknow, May 18 (PTI) Police on Sunday detained a 15-year-old girl and her 17-year-old partner in connection with the murder of her mother in the city.

Police sources said the crime was meticulously planned, with attempts to stage it as a rape-murder case.

The 40-year-old woman was found dead in her home with her throat slit early on Sunday. Initial investigations indicated that the two minors first strangulated her with a cloth before using a piece of glass to slit her throat.

The perpetrators then allegedly undressed the body to mislead investigators, the sources said.

"Following the murder, the girl and her partner planned to flee to Bengaluru but were apprehended by a police team," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh said.

Upon observing the crime scene, the police quickly grew suspicious of the daughter. After being taken into custody and interrogated, she broke down and confessed to the murder, he said.

Further investigation revealed a history of conflict between the woman, and her daughter and her partner.

Singh said the girl allegedly ran away with the boy last year and her mother subsequently filed a kidnapping case against him, leading to him being sent to a juvenile home under judicial custody.

"After his release a few months ago, the boy re-established contact with the girl," Singh said.

"He was enraged that he was sent to judicial custody and blamed the girl's mother. He planned the murder with the girl," the officer added.

The woman's husband died 12 years ago and she lived with her daughter.

Police and forensic teams are continuing their investigation. PTI CDN SZM SZM