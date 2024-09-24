Teen girl raped by plumber at her house in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a plumber in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Mukesh who works as a plumber in the area, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday when the girl was alone at her home. He entered her house and allegedly raped her.

The girl informed her family about the incident who then approached the police, they said.

A case was registered under section 65 (1) (rape of woman under 16 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Mukesh, police said.

A team has been formed to arrest the accused, police added.