Teen girl receives bullet injury at resort, police suspect accidental firing; male friend detained

Palghar, May 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl sustained a bullet wound at a resort in Kelva in Palghar district on Friday afternoon and a senior police official claimed that the injury was possibly due to an accidental firing while a firearm was being handled.The incident occurred around 1 PM when the girl had checked into the resort with a male friend.

"During the handling of the weapon, the girl was injured after a bullet struck her spine," Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police VS Narale told PTI.

"She was rushed to a nearby hospital and subsequently transferred to a super speciality hospital, where surgery to remove the lodged bullet is currently underway," the official said.

Another official said the girl's male friend has been detained for questioning and the firearm seized from the resort room.He, however, refused to comment on reports circulating that the girl was deliberately shot and injured.