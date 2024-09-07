Teen girl sexually assaulted by neighbour in outer Delhi, accused at large

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour while she was alone at her home in outer Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused, who is in his 30's, they added.

According to a police officer, the accused lived with his family on rent in the same building as the girl and worked as a labourer.

The incident took place in the Ranhola area on Friday afternoon when the teenager's mother had gone to drop her sibling to school while her father was out for work, the officer said.

The accused allegedly went inside the girl's house where he sexually assaulted her and also threatened her with a sharp-edged weapon when she resisted him, he said.

Fearing of being caught, the accused went absconding after the incident, he added.

The victim informed her mother about the alleged sexual assault when she returned home. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and the local police were also alerted.

The police said the victim was discharged after treatment the same day.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and teams have been formed to nab him, they added. PTI ALK RPA