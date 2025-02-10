Teen girl stabbed, injured by cousin in Nashik over relationship status

Nashik, Feb 10 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl was stabbed on Monday morning at a jogging track in Nashik allegedly by her cousin who believed she was in a relationship with someone else, a police official said.

Payal Shinde has been admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition while alleged attacker Kedar Ganesh Jangam was arrested after people at the jogging track pinned him down, the Mumbai Naka police station official said.

"The stabbing incident took place at 9:30am at Hutatma Anant Kanhere (Golf Club) ground jogging track area when she was out on a walk. Jangam, who is her maternal cousin, was in love with her and believed she was in a relationship with someone else. The two had an argument, after which he stabbed her in the stomach with a sharp weapon," the official said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the Mumbai Naka police station official added. PTI COR BNM