Teen girl suffering from depression ends life in Mahim

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Mahim in Mumbai on Friday, a police official said.

She hanged herself in Burhani Mansion at Kapad Bazar, the official added.

"She was under treatment for depression for the past two years and used to stay at home since then. She used to get panic attacks due to depression," he said.

"This morning she told her sister, who stays close by, she was feeling unwell. She hanged herself when her sister had gone to her home nearby and their mother went out for some work," he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Mahim police station, he said. PTI DC BNM