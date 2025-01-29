Teen girl, young man found dead under suspicious circumstances in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man from a village in Etah district were recovered under suspicious circumstances, police said on Tuesday.

The young man was studying in class 12, while the girl was a student of class 11, both residents of the Mirhachi police station area, they said.

Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to police, the young man's family first took him to Veerangana Avantibai Medical College in Etah after his condition deteriorated, where doctors declared him dead.

Some time later, the girl was also brought to the same medical college, and doctors declared her dead as well.

Villagers said that both were from the same place and were "in a relationship", although their families refrain from speaking about it.

The families were preparing to take the bodies home without a post-mortem when the police were informed.

A large police team reached the spot upon receiving the information. Sources also said that the bodies of both were allegedly found hanging from nooses in their respective homes and were then taken to the hospital.

Sadar CO Sankalp Deep Kushwaha inspected the crime scene, according to police.

A field unit and a dog squad were also called in, to collect evidence from the spot.

Police said that the actual cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report is received. Currently, the police are investigating all aspects of the case. PTI COR NAV PRK