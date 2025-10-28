Teen hangs self in UP's Deoria after being scolded by family over studies

Deoria (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her home here after she was scolded by family members over studies and chores, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Mayil town, they said.

According to police, Shivangi Yadav went to her room and locked the door after being reprimanded. When she did not respond to calls, family members broke open the door and found her hanging from a noose with a dupatta.

She was taken to a doctor, where she was declared dead, they added.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Mayil Station House Officer said.

The matter is being investigated, the officer said.