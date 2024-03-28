Teen held for attack on jawan in Chhattisgarh; cops claim to have busted ‘urban network’ of Maoists

Bijapur, Mar 28 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh police have arrested an 18-year-old Naxalite in connection with an attack on a District Reserve Guard jawan a few days ago and claimed to have busted an “urban network” of Maoists, an official said.

Advertisment

The DRG jawan, Dipak Durgam, was targeted on March 24 at Atal Awas Parisar located on the outskirts of Bijapur town on the Bijapur-Gangaloor road after he stepped out of his home.

“The mastermind Naxalite, Santosh Potam, was apprehended from the boys’ hostel in Bijapur town,” the official said.

Potam had done a recce of Durgam’s place, shared details about the jawan’s movement with his sister, who is also associated with the outlawed Maoist organisation, and made a plan to kill him, the official said.

As per the plan, Potam called a “small action” of Naxalites which attacked Durgam. Efforts are on to nab others who are part of their “urban network”, the official added. PTI COR NR