Teen held for fatally stabbing youth in Delhi’s Shahdara following dispute over drugs

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A teenage boy allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old youth to death using a knife belonging to the victim in Delhi's Shahdara area after the latter reportedly refused to supply drugs to him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night, and the victim has been identified as Sajan, a resident of Rashid Market, DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

“A PCR call was received at 10:27 pm (on Monday), informing police about a person lying in a pool of blood inside Ganesh Park in Shahdara. Police rushed the injured youth to Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the DCP said.

Local intelligence and CCTV camera footage from the area helped police arrest the accused, who has been identified as Rohit (17).

During questioning, Rohit said he contacted Sajan to procure drugs but he refused and also reportedly assaulted him.

In retaliation, the teenager allegedly snatched a knife from Sajan and stabbed him multiple times, the officer said.

During probe, it was found that Rohit had been living in the area with a relative since April 17. He was arrested from his original residence in Burari, the DCP said.

“The murder weapon and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident have been seized. We are probing the possible involvement of others in the crime,” the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI