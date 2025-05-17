Teen held for kidnapping, molesting 4-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 17 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a four-year-old girl at a housing complex in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old accused allegedly kidnapped the child from a housing complex in the Vashi area on Thursday and was caught by residents, an official said.

He said the girl was playing near her house in the complex around 8 pm when the accused took her away and allegedly molested her.

Alert residents caught him and handed him over to the police, he said.

The official said a case has been registered under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU