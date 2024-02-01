Teen held with FICN with face value of Rs 3.80 cr in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund, Feb 1 (PTI) A teenager was arrested on Thursday allegedly with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 3.80 crore, Chhattisgarh police said.

Arun Sidar (18), a resident of Saraipali here, was held while he was bringing the FICN to Raipur, the official said.

"A goods vehicle was stopped at Agrasen Chowk in Saraipali on a tip off. A check found Sidar carrying 76,000 notes of Rs 500 denomination. He was charged under section 489 (a) and (b) of the Indian Penal Code for counterfeiting and other offences," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM