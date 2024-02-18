Teen injured in hit-and-run incident in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy sustained injuries when a speeding car knocked him down in suburban Kalina here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late on Saturday night when the victim, Gavin Rodrigues, was walking with a friend, an official said.

A speeding car hit the boy and did not stop, he said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his mouth, the official said.

The police are on the lookout for the driver of the errant car, he added. PTI ZA ARU