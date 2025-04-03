Teen killed after being hit by speeding freight train in UP's Amethi

Amethi, Apr 3 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was killed after being hit by a speeding freight train on Thursday near Kasimpur Halt on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail route here, police said.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Adarsh (18), a resident of Musharraf Nagar, Jais, was struck by the train while crossing the tracks. He died on the spot.

Jais police station in-charge Ravi Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and necessary legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG