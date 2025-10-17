Teen killed after being hit by speeding Thar in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a speeding Thar in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Friday.

A PCR call was received on Wednesday regarding an accident near the Indian Oil petrol pump in Vasant Kunj. A police team reached the spot and found a boy lying unconscious on the road along with a damaged bicycle, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding that the deceased was identified as Master M, a resident of Vasant Kunj.

Officials said the driver fled along with the SUV.

A crime team visited the spot for inspection and evidence collection. A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, they said.

"Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding driver. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify the vehicle and reconstruct the sequence of events," a senior police officer said. PTI SSJ ANM RHL